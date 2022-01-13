6 Arizona vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Colorado Buffaloes go on the road to take on the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Thursday, January 13th. Tipoff from

The Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) head into this game on a five-game win streak. After one cancellation and some postponements, they came away with two solid wins against Washington State and Washington. The highlight of the game against the Huskies was the sophomore forward Tristan Da Silva had his best game of the season dropping 22 points. If the Buffaloes can get another shooter to stay consistent, they could make some noise in this conference.

The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) responded to their first loss of the season to then-No. 19 Tennessee with their own win against Washington, 95-79. Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has been on another level to start this season. Heading into this game, he is averaging 18.9 points, 6.56 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is on a seven-game streak with double-digit points but has scored at least 27 in each of his last two games.

How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado

When: Thursday, January 13th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -16

Total: 150

The Pick

Colorado +16, Over 150

I think that Colorado is able to run with the Wildcats. Even though the Wildcats have more consistent play from their guards and their big men, I think that Colorado shows that they can compete in this conference. They won’t come away with the upset, but I think that they keep it closer than 15, and that the scoring from both teams pushes the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.