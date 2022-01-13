 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, January 13th

We take a look at who will be on the court and who won’t this Thursday night in college basketball.

By Collin Sherwin
DePaul Blue Demons center Nick Ongenda reacts to a call during the mens college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and DePaul Blue Demons on December 29, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the college basketball season wears on, more and more players are missing games not only due to the coronavirus, but also the wear and tear of the season.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, January 13th, in some key major-conference matchups.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall

DePaul: Nick Ongenda, questionable (hand)
Seton Hall: Alexis Yetna, probable (head)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin: Jahcobi Neath, questionable (lower body)

BYU vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga: Kaden Perry, questionable (back)
Gonzaga: Dominick Harris, questionable (foot)

Stanford vs. Washington State

Stanford: Maxime Raynaud, questionable (health protocol)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech: Terrence Shannon, questionable (back)

Butler vs. Georgetown

Butler: Bo Hodges, probable (knee, illness)
Butler: Ty Groce, probable (health protocol)

Georgetown: Timothy Ighoefe, doubtful (hand)
Georgetown: Donald Carey, questionable (illness)

Colorado vs. Arizona

Colorado: KJ Simpson, questionable (head)

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Thursday, January 13th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 13

Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total
Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total
5:00 PM #20 Seton Hall DePaul FS1 Seton Hall -5 144.5
7:00 PM #16 Ohio State #13 Wisconsin ESPN2 Wisconsin -2.5 139
7:00 PM Oklahoma State #19 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ Texas Tech -8.5 129
9:30 PM Oregon #3 UCLA ESPN UCLA -10.5 142
11:00 PM BYU #2 Gonzaga ESPN2 Gonzaga -14.5 153
11:00 PM Oregon State #5 USC ESPNU USC -15 140
11:00 PM Colorado #6 Arizona FS1 Airzona -16 150

