College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, January 13th

As the college basketball season wears on, more and more players are missing games not only due to the coronavirus, but also the wear and tear of the season.
We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, January 13th, in some key major-conference matchups.
DePaul vs. Seton Hall
DePaul: Nick Ongenda, questionable (hand)
Seton Hall: Alexis Yetna, probable (head)
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Wisconsin: Jahcobi Neath, questionable (lower body)
BYU vs. Gonzaga
Gonzaga: Kaden Perry, questionable (back)
Gonzaga: Dominick Harris, questionable (foot)
Stanford vs. Washington State
Stanford: Maxime Raynaud, questionable (health protocol)
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Texas Tech: Terrence Shannon, questionable (back)
Butler vs. Georgetown
Butler: Bo Hodges, probable (knee, illness)
Butler: Ty Groce, probable (health protocol)
Georgetown: Timothy Ighoefe, doubtful (hand)
Georgetown: Donald Carey, questionable (illness)
Colorado vs. Arizona
Colorado: KJ Simpson, questionable (head)
Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Thursday, January 13th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:
NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 13
|Time
|Visitor
|Home
|TV
|Spread
|Total
|Time
|Visitor
|Home
|TV
|Spread
|Total
|5:00 PM
|#20 Seton Hall
|DePaul
|FS1
|Seton Hall -5
|144.5
|7:00 PM
|#16 Ohio State
|#13 Wisconsin
|ESPN2
|Wisconsin -2.5
|139
|7:00 PM
|Oklahoma State
|#19 Texas Tech
|BIG12|ESPN+
|Texas Tech -8.5
|129
|9:30 PM
|Oregon
|#3 UCLA
|ESPN
|UCLA -10.5
|142
|11:00 PM
|BYU
|#2 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|Gonzaga -14.5
|153
|11:00 PM
|Oregon State
|#5 USC
|ESPNU
|USC -15
|140
|11:00 PM
|Colorado
|#6 Arizona
|FS1
|Airzona -16
|150
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.