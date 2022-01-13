College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, January 13th

As the college basketball season wears on, more and more players are missing games not only due to the coronavirus, but also the wear and tear of the season.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, January 13th, in some key major-conference matchups.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall

DePaul: Nick Ongenda, questionable (hand)

Seton Hall: Alexis Yetna, probable (head)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin: Jahcobi Neath, questionable (lower body)

BYU vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga: Kaden Perry, questionable (back)

Gonzaga: Dominick Harris, questionable (foot)

Stanford vs. Washington State

Stanford: Maxime Raynaud, questionable (health protocol)

Texas Tech: Terrence Shannon, questionable (back)

Butler vs. Georgetown

Butler: Bo Hodges, probable (knee, illness)

Butler: Ty Groce, probable (health protocol)

Georgetown: Timothy Ighoefe, doubtful (hand)

Georgetown: Donald Carey, questionable (illness)

Colorado vs. Arizona

Colorado: KJ Simpson, questionable (head)

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Thursday, January 13th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 13 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 5:00 PM #20 Seton Hall DePaul FS1 Seton Hall -5 144.5 7:00 PM #16 Ohio State #13 Wisconsin ESPN2 Wisconsin -2.5 139 7:00 PM Oklahoma State #19 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ Texas Tech -8.5 129 9:30 PM Oregon #3 UCLA ESPN UCLA -10.5 142 11:00 PM BYU #2 Gonzaga ESPN2 Gonzaga -14.5 153 11:00 PM Oregon State #5 USC ESPNU USC -15 140 11:00 PM Colorado #6 Arizona FS1 Airzona -16 150

