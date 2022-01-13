Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Thursday, Jan. 13

There are just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate and thankfully for the league’s fans, health and safety protocols are starting to become less prevalent on the daily injury report. This doesn’t mean things can’t pick back up, but it appears the tweaked rules and additional vaccination efforts from the league have had the desired effect. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 13

Draymond Green (calf) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Green has been ruled out for Golden State’s next two games and might be out for the whole trip. Thompson is expected to play in Thursday’s game and will likely sit Friday as part of his injury management program. Look for guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr. and Njemica Bjelica as DFS options with Green sidelined.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) doubtful

Grayson Allen (conditioning) expected to play

Holiday is doubtful with his ankle injury, while Allen is expected to play after a return from the protocols. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton get a boost with Holiday out, but Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton have been the value plays for Milwaukee.

There are no day-to-day injuries of note at the moment for either team. The Grizzlies will re-evaluate Dillon Brooks in 3-5 weeks as he’s dealing with an ankle sprain.

Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD

Kennard has been in protocols for a shockingly long time given the updated guidelines. Let’s see if he can make a return against a favorable opponent Thursday.

James Harden (knee) questionable

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

Harden played Wednesday but might get a rest day with his knee hyperextension. Irving can’t play because it’s a home game, although there’s a report the Nets might be able to pay their way through the issue. Claxton was ruled out Wednesday and will be one to monitor for Thursday’s game.

Damian Lillard (abdominal) OUT 6-8 weeks

Norman Powell (protocols) TBD

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) TBD

Anfernee Simons (personal) OUT

The Trail Blazers suffered a huge blow when Lillard was ruled out for 6-8 weeks after getting surgery for a lingering abdominal issue. Powell in the in the protocols, while Nance Jr. is dealing with a knee injury. Simons is out for a personal reason. For fantasy and DFS purposes, look for Dennis Smith Jr., Nassir Little and Robert Covington to be heavily involved Thursday.

Will Barton (toe) probable

Barton had a stint in the protocols and is now dealing with a toe issue. He’s probable for the contest and is in line to get decent minutes, making him a decent option in fantasy and DFS contests.