Mel Kiper, Todd McShay offer up top five mock draft following CFP title game

The 2022 NFL Draft is still three months away, and we don’t even know the full draft order yet. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and along with determining the Super Bowl champion, we’ll also slowly figure out the rest of the draft order.

In the meantime, ESPN’s draft analysts, Mel Kiper, Jr. and Todd McShay faced off with host Field Yates on Thursday morning to create a mini mock draft. Kiper went first, McShay went second, and they alternated picks for the top five picks in the draft. Here’s what their mock draft looked like.

1. Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2. Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeauk

3. Texans: LT Evan Neal

4. Jets: CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

5. Giants: LT Ikem Ekwonu

They mixed in discussion about fallout from the CFP title game and also discussed the coming deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft. This allowed them to discuss the fact that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pass rusher Will Anderson, Jr. would likely be in this top five if they were allowed to declare. They have to wait a year, and so we don’t get them in the mix. The Jaguars wouldn’t draft Young with that No. 1 pick if he were available, but would likely be able to make a trade with a QB-needy team hoping to find a franchise option.