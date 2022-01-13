UConn vs. Providence postponed Saturday due to COVID-19

Saturday’s scheduled Big East matchup featuring the No. 23 Providence Friars hosting the UConn Huskies has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Friars’ program. The game was originally scheduled to tip off 1t 2 p.m. ET and will the conference will attempt to make it up at a later date.

This is yet another marquee college basketball game that has been altered as the surge of the Omicron variant continues to change plans across the sport. Both teams are getting into the thick of Big East play and will have to re-adjust their respective schedules to account for the make-up date for this pivotal matchup.

UConn is coming off an 86-78 overtime victory over St. John’s on Wednesday and are next schedule to host Butler on Tuesday. Providence was last in action last Saturday when it toppled St. John’s in an 83-73 victory at home. The Friars are next scheduled to travel down to Seton Hall this upcoming Tuesday and that game may be affected if the COVID-19 issues within the program carries into the weekend.