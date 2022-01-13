Report: Knicks to acquire Cam Reddish from Hawks

The New York Knicks are acquiring G/F Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks will get a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets from the Knicks. ATL is also dumping Solomon Hill’s contract on New York while sending the Knicks a second-round pick in 2025. The Hawks will also acquire former lottery pick Kevin Knox in the deal.

After sifting through these details, wow. The Hawks basically gave away Reddish. This is a huge boost for the Knicks, who add a player with a ton of upside. We’ve seen Reddish flash said upside a few times this season. He was a first-round pick out of Duke back in 2019 and has dealt with injuries and a log-jam situation in the Hawks’ rotation.

In December, Reddish dropped 30+ points twice, so that’s the upside we’re talking about. He’s shooting around 38 percent from 3-point range this season as well, up from 26 percent last year. Reddish gives the Knicks another scoring option behind RJ Barrett and Julius Randle while Derrick Rose is sidelined. Once Rose returns, the Knicks will have plenty of players who can fill it up.