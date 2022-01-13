Zach Ertz not practicing on Thursday for Wild Card round MNF

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was not spotted at practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Wild Card matchup at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. This is most likely just a rest day for the Pro Bowl weapon ahead of the playoff matchup.

During open part of #AZCardinals practice, RB James Conner, RB Jonathan Ward working on the side.



TE Zach Ertz, OL Rodney Hudson, OL Kelvin Beachum, DL Zach Allen not practicing.



RB Chase Edmonds, CB Marco Wilson, DL Jordan Phillips back practicing. And yes, J.J. Watt. pic.twitter.com/xJL3Ymrqee — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 13, 2022

This is not surprising as the team would want one of their most reliable weapons fresh against their NFC West rivals in this do-or-die matchup.

Ertz had a solid 2021 regular season campaign for both the Eagles and Cardinals this year. Through 17 games, he caught 74 of 112 targets for 763 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He emerged as one of Kyler Murray’s favorite targets down the stretch, averaging over 10 targets a game for the last month of the season as the Cards still fought for a possible division title into the final week of the season.

Fantasy football implications

DFS users should still strongly consider Ertz into their lineup this weekend. This changes nothing.