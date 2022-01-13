Breshad Perriman not practicing on Thursday for Wild Card round

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman was working on the side with a trainer Thursday, per Greg Auman. Perriman was listed as limited at Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury.

Fantasy football implications

With Perriman’s availability up in the air for Sunday’s wild card game against the Eagles, the Buccaneers signed veteran wide receiver John Brown. Brown brings the Buccaneers some much-needed wide receiver depth and someone who can stretch the field like Perriman.

Perriman isn’t the only Tampa Bay wide receiver dealing with an injury leading up to this weekend’s playoff game. Cyril Grayson Jr., who has made plays over the last few weeks is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. Earlier this week, head coach Bruce Arians said that Grayson is considered doubtful for Sunday’s wild card game.

If Perriman does not play, we could see Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, and Scotty Miller as the team’s starting wide receivers.