Bart Scott recommends Josh Allen takes Viagra before Wild Card game

Update: Dawson Knox says he will be going sleeveless in the 5 degree weather, but will not be taking Viagra, per Scott’s advice:

Dawson Knox said he heard Viagra can make a player test positive for PEDs, so he's not going to try that trick to stay warm Saturday. He also said he'd need a prescription to take Viagra, & made it clear he does not have said prescription.



I think we all need this game to start. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 13, 2022

Well, this is a new one. Former Jets player Bart Scott has a recommendation for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen when it comes to playing in the cold weather, “take a Viagra before the game.”

On ESPN’s now aptly named morning show Get Up, Scott gave the advice and everyone had a good laugh. But, it does sound like Scott has experience with this method of getting the blood circulating in cold weather. We’ll see if anybody asks Allen if he’ll take Scott’s advice.

“Josh Allen listening? Can people get this message to him? Vi-a-gra. Take a viagra before the game, baby.”

— Bart Scott



Added: “A lot of NFL players, at least in my day, took viagra.”



Mark this all under #TIL… pic.twitter.com/TAUiSeV0Ua — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) January 13, 2022

The weather in Buffalo when the Patriots visit on Saturday is going to be down right freezing. The wind won’t be as high as it was when they met in Buffalo the last time, but the temperature will be around 5 degrees at kickoff. They might need to hand Viagra out at the gate for this one.