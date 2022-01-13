 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bart Scott recommends Josh Allen takes Viagra before Wild Card game

Commentator Bart Scott has some advice for cold weather games.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the first quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Update: Dawson Knox says he will be going sleeveless in the 5 degree weather, but will not be taking Viagra, per Scott’s advice:

Well, this is a new one. Former Jets player Bart Scott has a recommendation for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen when it comes to playing in the cold weather, “take a Viagra before the game.”

On ESPN’s now aptly named morning show Get Up, Scott gave the advice and everyone had a good laugh. But, it does sound like Scott has experience with this method of getting the blood circulating in cold weather. We’ll see if anybody asks Allen if he’ll take Scott’s advice.

The weather in Buffalo when the Patriots visit on Saturday is going to be down right freezing. The wind won’t be as high as it was when they met in Buffalo the last time, but the temperature will be around 5 degrees at kickoff. They might need to hand Viagra out at the gate for this one.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Patriots vs. Bills in the AFC Wild Card round

View all 16 stories

More From DraftKings Nation