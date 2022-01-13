Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams foregoes senior season, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams officially announced on Thursday that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft and forego his senior season in Tuscaloosa, AL. Williams tore his ACL the third quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia but is expected to make a full recovery.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via his Instagram. Heck of a season for No. 1. pic.twitter.com/a1tuW5QpQu — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) January 13, 2022

Williams arrived to Alabama via the transfer portal this season after spending the first two year of his collegiate career at Ohio State, where he sat behind fellow 2022 draft prospects Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on the depth chart.

The St. Louis native excelled within the Crimson Tide offense this season, serving as a top target for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Williams caught 79 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns throughout the 2021 campaign. He caught four passes for 65 yards in the title game and many have cited his exit as a major reason for why Alabama ultimately fell on Monday.

Williams was projected as a first-round prospect with some mock drafts having him as the first receiver taken off the board. We’ll see how much of his stock is affected by the injury and his subsequent recovery.