 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams foregoes senior season, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Just days after tearing his ACL in the College Football playoff final, the Crimson Tide wideout announced that he’s entering the NFL Draft.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams officially announced on Thursday that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft and forego his senior season in Tuscaloosa, AL. Williams tore his ACL the third quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia but is expected to make a full recovery.

Williams arrived to Alabama via the transfer portal this season after spending the first two year of his collegiate career at Ohio State, where he sat behind fellow 2022 draft prospects Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on the depth chart.

The St. Louis native excelled within the Crimson Tide offense this season, serving as a top target for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Williams caught 79 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns throughout the 2021 campaign. He caught four passes for 65 yards in the title game and many have cited his exit as a major reason for why Alabama ultimately fell on Monday.

Williams was projected as a first-round prospect with some mock drafts having him as the first receiver taken off the board. We’ll see how much of his stock is affected by the injury and his subsequent recovery.

More From DraftKings Nation