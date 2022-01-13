Patriots final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in the process of prepping for their wild card matchup at the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. The team released its final injury report on Thursday and as with every team in the playoffs, it’s something worth making note of heading into the weekend.

As expected with head coach Bill Belichick, a host of players are simply listed as questionable on the final injury report as he and the staff have no desire to reveal the true status of their banged up players heading into a pivotal playoff game against a division foe.

Notably, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he deals with both a hip and ankle injury. Linebacker Jamie Collins was a new addition to the injury report this week, missing practice on Wednesday with an injured ankle but returned as a limited participant on Thursday.

Patriots final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: C David Andrews (shoulder), DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Jamie Collins (ankle), DB Cody Davis (wrist), DB Kyle Dugger (hand), K Nick Folk (knee), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), LB Brandon King (toe), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee), OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle).

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: No player left the injury report.

How the team’s injuries may affect the Patriots in Wild Card round

We’ll obviously find out which players will be good to go come Saturday afternoon. Running back Damien Harris dealing with a hamstring injury could hamper him and be an issue for the New England offense on Sunday, especially in a situation where they’ll be inclined to run the football in the cold of Buffalo. A banged up Dont’a Hightower on defense could also be a problem going up against Josh Allen and Buffalo’s slot receivers.

Potentially being without Wynn would also be a blow to the offensive line and Nick Folk dealing with a knee injury could be a hindrance to his effectiveness on special teams.