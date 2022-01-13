Bills final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are in the process of prepping for their wild card matchup against the New England Patriots on Saturday night. As with every team in the playoffs, this week’s injury report is something to keep an eye on heading into the weekend.

The team has just four players listed on its injury report as of Thursday afternoon, but none of them carry an official designation heading into the Saturday night battle.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been dealing with a knee injury for over a month but has been a full participant in practice every day this week. Fellow receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley have missed a day of practice each due to rest and appear on course to be ready to go for the division matchup. Finally, defensive end Efe Obada has been working through an ankle injury but should has been a full participant in practice.

Bills final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee), DE Efe Obada (ankle)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bills in Wild Card round

As of Thursday, it appears that the Bills will be fully operational on Saturday with all of their key players available for the postseason showdown with the rival Patriots.