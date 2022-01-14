Which Wild Card games will air on CBS?

There are two games airing on CBS as part of the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend for the 2021 season, with one game Saturday and the other Sunday. Saturday’s contest will be the third meeting of the season between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, while the Sunday game will be a battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots and Bills split their regular-season meetings. New England has dominated the division historically but Buffalo has won the AFC East in the last two years and seems poised to be a dynasty. Bill Belichick is still looking for championships and seems to have a solid team this year behind a great running game and defense. Buffalo continues to rely on its offense, led by dual-threat star Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 49ers and Cowboys met in three straight NFC title games in the 1990s and this will be a nostalgic matchup for many football fans. San Francisco needed a win in the final week to make the playoffs, while the Cowboys clinched the NFC East. This will be a strength vs. strength contest, as the 49ers boast a top defense while the Cowboys have a star-studded offense.

Super Wild Card round games on CBS

Date : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, Paramount+