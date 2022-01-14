Which Wild Card games will air on FOX?

The expanded NFL playoff field is once again on display in the 2021 season, which means there will be six games to open up the postseason. One of those contest will air on FOX, and it’ll be the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers are dealing with some injury concerns but should be mostly intact when it comes to game availability. Tom Brady is still at the helm and has been able to make things work before with a less talented supporting cast. Tampa Bay’s defense will need to find a new gear, as it did in last year’s playoffs, if the Bucs want to repeat as champions.

The Eagles got the postseason despite some shaky play in Nick Sirianni’s first season at the helm. Jalen Hurts is budding into one of the league’s stars, and DeVonta Smith had a stellar rookie season. Philadelphia’s defense has been inconsistent but is capable of slowing down Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense.

Super Wild Card round schedule on FOX