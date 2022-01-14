 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which Wild Card games will air on ESPN?

We take a look at the broadcast schedule for the Wild Card round in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

A detail view of a broadcast camera is seen with the NFL crest and ESPN Monday Night Football logo on it during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the NFL expanding to 14 playoff teams and adding an additional wild-card game, ESPN now broadcasts a game during the opening weekend. For the 2021 season, that game will be a rematch of a Monday Night Football broadcast from the regular season with the Arizona Cardinals facing the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals and Rams split the regular season meetings with LA winning the Monday Night Football matchup. Arizona has some injury concerns, and DeAndre Hopkins will miss the contest for sure. The Rams could’ve had the No. 2 seed in the conference but lost the 49ers in the last week of the season. They’re the healthier team at the moment but Kyler Murray will keep Arizona in any game with his abilities.

Super Wild Card round schedule for ESPN

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

  • Date: Monday, January 17
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

