Which Wild Card games will air on NBC?

NBC traditionally broadcasted the first two games of the wild-card weekend when the NFL had 12 playoff teams. The network still gets two games in the opening weekend under the expanded format but now those games will fall on different days. Saturday’s contest features the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs face off Sunday.

The Raiders and Bengals met earlier in the season, with Cincinnati winning 32-13. Joe Mixon ran wild in this game, something Las Vegas will try to prevent. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are operating a high level right now, but don’t dismiss Tee Higgins in this game. The Raiders have Darren Waller back and are coming in on a winning streak, so they’ll feel confident based on their recent play. The Bengals do have a history of falling flat in the playoffs.

The Chiefs handily defeated the Steelers in the regular season and got good news on the injury front with Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire set to play Sunday. Kansas City hasn’t lost to a non-Tom Brady team in the last three years in meaningful games, so this is a tough task for the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement tour continues for at least one more week as the team got into the playoffs in a wild Week 18. Can the veteran pull off another upset despite a serious decline in skills over the last few seasons?

Super Wild Card round schedule on NBC

Date : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC, Peacock