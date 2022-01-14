Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Sony Open

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Sony Open on Friday, with Waialae Country Club in Honolulu hosting the event.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 12:10 p.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 6:40 p.m. ET. But there’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Sony Open.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players, plus those tied for whatever the cut line score ends up being.

What is the cut line for the Sony Open?

Entering Friday, there are 19 players tied at -2, and 19 more at -1. Look for the cut line to be around -3 or -4 depending on how the course conditions are on Friday.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Zach Johnson and Camilo Villegas both look to be in trouble at +2 after 18 holes. Graeme McDowell at even and Sungjae Im at +1 also still have some work to do.