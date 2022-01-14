7 Purdue vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers had their game against the Michigan Wolverines postponed earlier this week, but they will get back on the floor to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday night.

The COVID issues were in Michigan’s program, so Purdue (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) should have their full complement of players available to them. The Boilermakers followed a loss to the Wisconsin Badgers with a road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Purdue can struggle defensively, but they have one of the top offenses in the entire country, led by Jaden Ivey’s 16.2 points per game.

Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) is still looking for victory No. 1 in conference play, and they opened 2022 with a four-game losing streak. The Cornhuskers rank outside the top 150 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and it’s tough to imagine them hanging with Purdue in what should be a significant mismatch in talent. The Cornhuskers’ top scorer is Bryce McGowens with 15.9 points per game.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Perdue

When: Friday, January 14th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -20

Total: 156

The Pick

Purdue -20

Nebraska plays at a very fast pace with the 10th most possessions per game this season, and that’s bad news when the opponent is much better. Purdue plays slower than most teams, but their possessions will be maximized with how the Cornhuskers operate. The Boilermakers have the top-ranked offense in adjusted efficiency, and they should pull away from Nebraska in the second half.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.