Illinois vs. Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Michigan Wolverines had consecutive games postponed due to COVID-19 issues in their program, and they will head on the road for a matchup with the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night.

Illinois (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) won five consecutive games - all of which were double-digit victories - and they will return home for two games in a row. The Fighting Illini rate inside the top 25 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency ratings, and they are one of two Big Ten teams still undefeated in conference play. Kofi Cockburn has been a monster with 22 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Michigan (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) has not played since January 4th when they picked up their second straight loss on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines are healthy enough to get back on the floor, but it remains to be seen how many players will be unavailable, if any. Hunter Dickinson has been the top player with 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois

When: Friday, January 14th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -9.5

Total: 145

The Pick

Illinois -9.5

The Fighting Illini are in a great spot to take care of business against Michigan on Friday night. Illinois is returning home for the first time in a week, and they’re getting a team that might not have the full roster available. Even if they’ve got a full complement of players, the Wolverines could use a few games of knocking off the rust, and their defense is already barely cracking the top 50 in KenPom. Illinois is a tough opponent to return to play against out of a COVID-19 pause.

