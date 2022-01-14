Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 14

There are nine games on Friday’s NBA slate, with some tantalizing matchups for basketball fans. That also means plenty of great player props for bettors to choose from. Here are three props we like for Friday’s action in the association. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMelo Ball, over 34.5 points, rebounds and assists (-110)

Ball is Charlotte’s star and lead initiator offensively. Everything on this team funnels through him and the second-year player is showing he’s up to the task. Ball is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his last 12, which is actually down from his overall season averages. Against a struggling Magic team, Ball should be able to hit the over on this line.

Andrew Wiggins, over 17.5 points (-125)

Wiggins has been in a bit of a slump lately, averaging 15.4 points per game in his last five contests. However, Golden State’s offense is too good not to eventually get back to its highly efficient ways. With both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson out Friday against the Bulls, Wiggins becomes the natural option to pick up some of the scoring slack.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, over 2.5 3-pointers (-125)

Bogdanovic has been chucking from behind the arc, putting up 28 three-point attempts in the last three games. With Kevin Huerter questionable to play and the Hawks dealing Cam Reddish, Bogdanovic is going to be a big factor on the perimeter. Back him to get the over here.

