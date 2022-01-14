NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 14

There are nine games in the NBA for Friday’s slate and thank god the injury reports have chilled out. Fewer players are in protocols, so that means we have a more manageable amount of news to follow. Still, one of the bigger names on the report is in protocols and it’s Chris Paul. We’re also looking at value options opening up on the Warriors and Hawks side depending on who is out.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Otto Porter, Warriors, $4,700

Porter is in a good spot and it isn’t based on stats or anything rational. It’s based on revenge narrative. Porter will face his former team the Chicago Bulls. There isn’t any animosity there but you’d expect him to kick it up to 12th gear. Joking aside, the Warriors won’t have Draymond Green or Klay Thompson tonight. Porter only played 14 minutes last night, so with the Dubs shorthanded, you’d expect him to play more tonight. If that’s the case, getting us there shouldn’t be an issue.

Cameron Payne, Suns, $4,400

This play depends on what happens with CP3. If Paul is out, Payne will be chalk against the Indiana Pacers. He really isn’t a bad value option either way. There’s a scenario in which the Suns dominate the Pacers. Payne would be in line for garbage minutes and generally when he gets around 25-30 minutes, he returns value. If Paul plays and lineups jump off Payne, that could be a good spot for leverage.

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks, $3,400

Ummmmm, is this for real? Hunter is $3,400. This has to be a mistake, right? Hunter returned to the lineup for the first time since November and scored 15 points in 24 minutes. If Hunter is going to get around that amount of playing time against the Miami Heat tonight, we sort of have to fire on this play. Hunter has a ton of upside at this price. He hadn’t been playing well when healthy earlier in the season, but the Hawks also could be shorthanded tonight. Cam Reddish was traded to the Knicks. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter are questionable. It could be a big spot for Hunter.