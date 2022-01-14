Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Pacers on Friday

The league-leading Phoenix Suns (31-9) will take on the Indiana Pacers (15-27) on the road Friday night, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Phoenix is coming off a 99-95 bounce back win over the Raptors after losing by 23 to the Heat previously. The Pacers have only won one of their last three, taking down the Utah Jazz and then dropping back-to-back results against the Celtics.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored to win by 5.5 points, priced at -220 on the moneyline. The Pacers are +180 and the point total is set at 220.

Suns vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -5.5 (-115)

The Suns have won five of their last seven outings, losing to only the Heat and the Celtics in that stretch. Indiana has had a rough time recently, going 2-8 in its last 10 contests and sinking down to 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Suns have some favorable individual matchups in this game, especially with Deandre Ayton guarding Domantas Sabonis which should give the Pacers’ big man some trouble. Indiana also has somewhat poor perimeter defending which will open up the game a lot for the Suns, who can be deadly from downtown.

Expect Devin Booker and Chris Paul to have a great game against a struggling Indiana team as the Suns should win and cover on the road.

Over/Under: Under 220 (-110)

Phoenix has finished under the total in three of its last five games, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that be the case tonight as well. The Suns have the league’s second-best defense this season and are mostly full strength, so they should be able to hold the Pacers to a fairly low score also. Indiana should have a tough night offensively, so take the under here as the safe play.

