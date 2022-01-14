Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Bulls on Friday

The Golden State Warriors head to the Midwest to take on the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Friday night. The Warriors are coming off a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Draymond Green (calf) remains out while Klay Thompson (injury management) will also sit tonight. So it’ll be Stephen Curry against the Bulls, who are going through a bit of a rough patch lately having lost two of three.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Dubs-Bulls.

Warriors vs. Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -4

The Bulls were embarrassed by the Nets the other night. Granted, it was with the Nets Big 3 all on the court, so that’s to be expected. Still, for a team like the Bulls, it’s not something they should tolerate. Chicago should come out with an edge and looking to get a win over the top team in the West. If Alex Caruso can get back in the lineup, even better. The key here is no Draymond or Klay. The Warriors looked flat last night and have to travel again to Chicago. It feels like another letdown spot for the Dubs.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Warriors could have some tired legs in this one. The thing that gets us to the over is if the game remains close into the second half. Curry also went bonkers on the Bulls for 40 points earlier in the season. Another big night from Steph is what Golden State will need to win this game. If that’s the case, it feels like the perfect storm for the over.

