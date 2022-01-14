Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat on Friday

The Miami Heat (26-15) will play host to the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) on Friday night at FTX Arena with game time set for 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s the second game of a back-to-back series for these teams, as Miami grabbed a win in the first game Wednesday in Atlanta. The Hawks will travel to Miami in hopes of returning the favor, but they’re currently on a three-game losing streak. The Heat overtook the Nets in the NBA standings, sitting in second place behind the Bulls after winning three straight.

DraftKings Sportsbook favors Miami by 4.5 points at home, a stark contrast from just two nights ago when the Hawks were favored by 2.5. Tonight, the moneyline sees Miami at -180 and Atlanta at +155. The point total is set at 221.

Hawks vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -4.5 (-110)

It’s hard to imagine the game will turn out much different when the Heat just won by 24 points on Wednesday night. Tyler Herro led the way with 21 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds — just one board away from logging his first ever triple-double. Six other Miami players put up double digit points, with Caleb Martin adding 18 points and 10 rebounds to help put the game away for the Heat.

The Hawks had a rough night, with John Collins leading the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Young was only able to log 15 points, making it the second straight sub-20 point game for the point guard. He’s just over a week removed from his career-high 56-point performance against the Trail Blazers and will be looking to get back to his higher scoring ways. He’s averaged 27.7 points per game this season, and he’s hit under that average in three of his four games in January so far.

Atlanta has lost their last four straight, and are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 outings. The Heat have covered in five of their last six, so they’re going to seem like the obvious pick here.

Over/Under: Under 221 (-110)

While the Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games, Wednesday’s game finished 16 points under as the Hawks had trouble getting much going offensively. I’d expect a similar situation tonight especially while Clint Capela (ankle) is still out. Take the under in Miami.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.