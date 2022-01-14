Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 22

We’re well over halfway into the 2021-22 English Premier League season, and it’s clear who the title favorites are at this point. Manchester City sit at 53 points, a full 10 points clear of second-place Chelsea. They’re riding an 11-match winning streak after taking down Arsenal in a 2-1 victory on New Year’s Day, thanks to second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Rodri.

The rest of the top four are relatively close, with Chelsea at 43 points and Liverpool just behind them with 42 points. Those two sides ended in a 2-2 draw in Matchday 21 as young American Christian Pulisic picked up his third goal of the season in league play. West Ham, keeping up with the big dogs, sits in fourth place just six points behind the Reds. The Hammers have plenty of competition, though, with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City all hot on their trail.

Man City are favored to win the league with odds at -1400, while Liverpool comes in at +1000 and Chelsea is +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Liverpool is expected to finish in the top four with -3500 while Chelsea is at -2000 for a top four finish.

The relegation zone is taking more shape every week, with Burnley, Newcastle, and Norwich City filling the bottom three spots for the majority of the season. They only have four wins and 43 goals between the three clubs, with Norwich the only team logging more than one win. The Canaries are favored to finish last at -400, while their odds jump to -5000 to be relegated. Watford comes in at -250 for relegation, while Burnley and Newcastle follow closely with odds at -175 and +120, respectively.