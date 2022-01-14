How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 22

The English Premier League is heading into Matchday 22 as we’re well beyond the season’s halfway point. Matchday 21 saw another win for league leaders Manchester City — their 11th straight victory, in fact — with a 2-1 defeat of fifth-place Arsenal. City are 10 points clear of second-place Chelsea, who are still struggling to close the gap after drawing four of their last five matches. Let’s take a look at some of the most notable matches for the upcoming weekend.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The league’s current top two, Manchester City and Chelsea, will face off head-to-head this week as Chelsea will look to snap City’s impressive winning streak. The Blues are fresh off a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, advancing past the Spurs with a 3-0 aggregate. In league play, however, their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, with all four goals coming in the first half. American stalwart Christian Pulisic grabbed a first-half stoppage time goal, bringing his total to three on the season.

Led by Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva with seven goals each, City will look to extend their winning streak to 12 when they host Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Meanwhile in London, sixth-place Tottenham will host fifth-place Arsenal in hopes of overtaking them in the table as the Spurs are just two points behind the Gunners. The Spurs are riding an eight-game unbeaten streak, with five wins and three draws through that stretch. Arsenal had an active four-game winning streak until they dropped the 2-1 result to Man City in Matchday 21, and will be looking for a bounce back win over their North London rivals. This match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16th, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be available to watch via livestream on Peacock.

EPL Matchday 22 schedule

Friday, Jan 14

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. ET — USA, Universo

Saturday, Jan 15

Manchester City v. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock

Burnley v. Leicester City, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Newcastle United v. Watford, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Norwich City v. Everton, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Southampton, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, Jan 16

Liverpool v. Brentford, 9 a.m. — USA, Telemundo

West Ham United v. Leeds United, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. — Peacock