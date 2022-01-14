Bundesliga table: Who tops German standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 19

We’re just over halfway through the Bundesliga season as all teams have played 18 of their 34 games. Heading into Matchday 19, league giants Bayern Munich are on top of the table, six points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund. The league leaders have only lost three games this season, with the third of those coming in their last match with a 2-1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in Matchday 18. Bayern are seeking their 10th straight Bundesliga title, and their 31st Bundesliga championship overall.

They’re chased by Borussia Dortmund, who sit in second place with 37 points, while the top four is rounded out by TSG Hoffenheim (31 points) and SC Freiburg (30 points), who have a lot of catching up to do if they want to be contenders. Bayern Munich is favored to win the league with -3500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Dortmund the closest to them at +1200.

Newly-promoted SpVgg Greuther Fürth, playing their first season in the top flight league since 2012-13, are sitting in dead last place with just six points and one win to their name. They’ve managed to score a league-worst 13 goals through their first 18 games, and sit in a giant -36 goal differential deficit.

While they sit firmly in last place, Arminia Bielefeld occupies the other automatic relegation spot at 17th place with 17 points, but they’re within shouting distance of Wolfsburg (20), Stuttgart (18), and FC Augsburg (18), making relegation a tight race with just less than half the season left to play. Augsburg currently sit in the 16th-place relegation playoff spot.