Serie A table: Who tops Italian standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 22

The race for the Serie A title is heating up as several teams are in contention at just over halfway through the season. Defending champions Inter Milan sit in first place with 49 points, but AC Milan are hot on their trail with 48 points. Rounding out the top four are Napoli and Atalanta, with 43 points and 41 points respectively.

Last year’s championship for Inter snapped a streak for Juventus, who had won the title for the previous nine seasons in a row. They’ll look to repeat their championship again this season, though they’ve been having to figure it out without last year’s top scorer at the club Romelu Lukaku, who made the move to EPL side Chelsea in the offseason.

Inter are favorites to win the title again this year with odds at -400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. AC Milan follow closely with +550, while Atalanta sit at +900 heading into the second half of the season. Napoli, with the impending summer transfer of star striker Lorenzo Insigne to MLS side Toronto FC, come in at +1100 to win the title.

At the bottom of the table sit Salernitana, who are playing their first season in Serie A since 1998-99 when they last made a top flight appearance. With just three wins on their record so far, they sit with just 11 points, though they’re not far behind 19th-place Genoa (12 points) and 18th-place Cagliari (16 points).

All three teams are in the relegation zone, but with so much time left in the season, any of them could turn it around and catch up to teams like Venezia, Spezia, Sampdoria, and Udinese before the campaign is done.