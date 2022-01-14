Ligue 1 table: Who tops French standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 21

Just over halfway through the 2021-22 season, League 1 has a clear frontrunner for this season’s title. In a surprise to nobody, Paris Saint-Germain leads the league with 47 points, 11 points clear of second-place OGC Nice. PSG has won the championship seven times in the last 10 years, dominating the last decade after only winning two domestic league titles prior to 2012-13. They’ll be seeking their 10th overall title this season as Kylian Mbappe leads the team with nine goals and eight assists.

With only one loss to their name this season, and a goal differential at +22, Mauricio Pochettino’s side is the favorite to reclaim the league title with odds at -5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nice comes with +4000 odds while Marseille follow with +5000. Last season’s champions, LOSC Lille, come in at +6500 as they sit in 10th place with 28 points.

At the other end of the table, AS Saint-Etienne sit in last place and are at the highest danger of relegation. They’re in their 18th straight season of top flight football, with their last season in Ligue 2 coming in 2003-04 when they finished on top and earned promotion back in to Ligue 1. FC Metz sits just ahead of them in 19th place with 16 points, while they’re just barely behind 18th-place FC Lorient on tiebreakers.

The bottom two teams at the end of the season are automatically relegated to Ligue 2, while the 18th-place team will enter into a playoff with Ligue 2’s third-place team to see who ends up in the top flight for next season. Clermont Foot (18), Troyes (17), and Bordeaux (17) are all within reach for Lorient as the relegation race looks to be a tight one heading into the second half of the season.