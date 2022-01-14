Steelers final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday and the two teams wrapped up their practice week on Friday afternoon. The Steelers head into the weekend as a 12.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Najee Harris (elbow)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: CB Arthur Maulet (concussion), T Dan Moore (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), G Trai Turner (knee)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Steelers in Wild Card round

Najee Harris is going to play, in spite of the questionable tag. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but got in a full session on Friday, so he’s good to go.

The bigger question is whether or not the team will activate wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster off the injured reserve list. JuJu was designated for return this week in a bit of a surprise announcement. The team has until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate him for Sunday’s game. Gerry Dulac reported he is healthy enough to play, but the Steelers are not counting on having him available. Since he is on IR, the team does not have to include him in their final injury report.