Houston Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Chevron Houston Marathon is back after missing 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race had taken place for 48 straight years but the January race came before the various vaccines were more widely available. The 2022 race comes as the omicron variant remains a concern, but the race is still planned for Sunday, January 16.

Start time

The event is taking place on Sunday, January 16 and gets underway at 6:50 a.m. CT in Houston. The marathon and half marathon athletes with disabilities will get underway then 8:22. Elites and participants in Corral A get underway at 7:01 a.m. and then the corrals of non-elite participants get started at 7:06 a.m. B Corral gets started at 7:13 a.m., C Corral gets started at 7:29 a.m., and the goal is to have all corrals cleared by 7:52 a.m.

How to watch

There will be several viewing options for Sunday’s race. ABC 13, the Houston affiliate, will air a live stream of the race to local viewers. If you are not local to Houston, this year’s race will also air on the Longhorn Network. If you have a subscription to the network, you can stream it through ESPN’s streaming platform.

Course map

The race gets started at Congress Avenue next to Minute Maid Park. It finishes at Lamar Street and Crawford Street at the George R. Brown Convention Center. This is a fairly flat course with a high elevation of 84 feet and a low elevation of 23 feet. The race has a time limit of six hours, which means the finish line will close by approximately 1:55 p.m. The marathon organizers state this requires runners maintain a 13:45 per mile pace to finish before the finish line closes.

You can view the full course here and an elevation map here.

Who won the last race?

The last race was run in 2020 and Ethiopia swept the men’s and women’s races. Kelkile Gezahegn won the men’s race with a time of 2:08:36, finishing 2:01.40 ahead of asecond place Bonsa Dida, also of Ethiopia. The top finishing American was Craig Hunt, who finished in eighth place with a time of 2:17:18. Askale Merachi won the women’s race with a time of 2:23:29. She finished 1:18.10 ahead of second place Biruktayit Degefa Eshetu, a three-time winner from Ethiopia. Adriana Nelson-Pirtea was the fastest American, finishing in eighth place with a time of 2:33:18.

Race favorites

We don’t have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there is still plenty of discussion about who could win Sunday’s race. Both 2020 champions are back to defend their titles. Degefa Eshetu is also back to try and win the women’s race for a fourth time.