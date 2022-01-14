Phoenix Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon 2022 calendar officially kicks off this weekend in the greater Phoenix area. A year ago, the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the omicron variant has increased transmissibility, the race is still on as of this article publishing.

Start time

The race takes place on Sunday, January 16th, and includes a 10k, a half marathon, and the full marathon. The 10k gets started at 7:20 a.m. local (Mountain) time. Corrals 1-10 for the half and full marathon will get started at 7:50 a.m. Corrals 11-20 will get started a 8:05 a.m. The course time limit is seven hours and begins when the last corral crosses the start line.

How to watch

The only way to view this year’s race is in person. Local news stations will likely have some highlights Sunday evening, but there is no other option for watching the race.

Course map

The race starts in Tempe on E. University Drive next to the campus of Arizona State University. It runs past Mesa and then through Scottsdale. It cuts over to downtown Phoenix and then through Papago Park before cutting back over to Tempe and finishing on the waterfront of the Salt River. The race starts at 1,184 feet of elevation and gets as high as 1,287 feet.

You can view the full course map here.

Who won the last race?

The race last ran in January 2020 and Americans dominated the field. Brendan Sage won the men’s race with a time of 2:20:58, beating second-place Chip O’Hara by 22 seconds. Tara Kaur won the women’s race with a time of 2:42:15, beating second-place Andrea Pomaranski by 1 minute 53 seconds.