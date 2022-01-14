Lavonte David questionable for Wild Card round game vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is listed as a questionable for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and will be a game-time decision according to head coach Bruce Arians.

David is returning from a foot injury suffered in the team’s 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints on December 19, an injury that placed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the regular season with the hopes of saving him for the postseason. He was activated off IR this week and has participated in practice on Thursday and Friday.

As the Bucs begin their title defense, they would certainly like for their All-Pro linebacker to be back and help out the cause. Through 12 games this year, David had accumulated 87 combined tackles, five TFLs, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. If he’s good to go, he’d join a number of key Bucs players returning for the playoffs, including running back Leonard Fournette and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.