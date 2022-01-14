How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for January 14th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the CHI Health Center on Omaha, NE.

We’re just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble in St. Louis and things are starting to come into place for the big event. We’ll get continued build for the pay-per-view tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

At the very end of last week’s show, it was revealed that Seth Rollins will be the one to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his belt at the Royal Rumble. We’re finally set for a matchup between the two remaining SHIELD members in the company duking it out as Reigns continues on his 500+ day reign as the champion. For tonight’s show, we’ll see Rollins speak in the ring ahead of the showdown.

There’s no matches announced for tonight’s show but we’ll most likely get more announcements for both Royal Rumble matches.