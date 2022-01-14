How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the January 14th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. The episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, so beware of spoilers.

Four matches are on tap for the show including a pair of titleholders putting their belts on the line.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

New AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will have their first title defense tonight when defending against John Silver and Alex Reynolds. The champs have won 10 straight tag team matches and are looking to build momentum as their reign unfolds.

Also on the show, we’ll have Adam Cole go one-on-one with Trent Beretta, Shawn Spears will face Andrew Everett, and the team of Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Leyla Hirsch will battle Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny.