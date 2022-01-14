Raiders final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders have a, mostly, clean bill of health for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The only name on the final injury report ahead of the game is defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that Hankins will play.

Defensive lineman Darius Philon is out for the postseason with a torn patellar tendon. Cornerback Casey Hayward was limited in practice all week, but he’s clear to play fresh off a big-time interception that helped the Raiders beat the Chargers to get here in the first place.

There were a couple of key offensive players dealing with injuries during the week. who did not end up on the final injury report. Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off a big performance in the regular season finales, was limited for all three practice sessions this week. But it was the same thing in the lead up to last week’s game. Tight end Darren Waller, who suffered a knee injury in Week 12, was able to return for Week 18. He was limited in practice all three days, but he’s on track to play.

Raiders final injury report

Out: n/a

Doubtful: n/a

Questionable: DT Johnathan Hankins (back, knee)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: RB Josh Jacobs (ribs), TE Darren Waller (knee)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Raiders in Wild Card round

Losing Philon hurts the run defense. He’s been a key player for plugging up running lanes. But with the rest of the roster in good shape, the Raiders should be able to leave it all on the field as underdogs against the Bengals this week.