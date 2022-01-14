Bengals final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Raiders

The No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) and No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face off against each other in the first game of Super Wild Card weekend on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

As of right now, we are only a couple days away from game day and seeing who is on each team’s injury report will determine a lot, not only on the field, but when it comes to DFS and sports betting. The Bengals only have four players on Thursday’s injury report that either did not practice or were limited participant.

However, the most notable name on the list was second-year receiver Tee Higgins, who was a full participant on Tuesday with a foot injury. But over the last two days, he’s been limited with the injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that Higgins will be active for Saturday’s game against Vegas and he didn’t carry an injury designation on the final report.

Bengals final injury report

Out:

Doubtful: DT Josh Tupou

Questionable: CB Jalen Davis, WR Stanley Morgan

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: Tee Higgins (foot)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bengals in Wild Card round

With Joe Burrow ready to go and Higgins active, the Bengals will be at relative full-strength to kick off Super Wild card Weekend.