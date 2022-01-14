Eagles final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The Eagles wrapped up practice on Friday and will travel to Florida for a Sunday kickoff. The team rested several players, and is getting some key names back for the playoffs.

Eagles final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: G Nate Herbig (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (illness)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (hand), WR Greg Ward (back), OL Landon Dickerson (thumb), OT Andre Dillard (knee), OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee), C Jason Kelce (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), LB Shaun Bradley (stinger), LB Patrick Johnson (back), DB Kary Vincent, Jr. (foot)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Eagles in Wild Card round

The big news is the return of Miles Sanders. The running back broke his hand and missed the last two weeks of the season. If this was the regular season, he might miss more time, but he’s pushed his way back for a playoff return.

The bigger concerns are the questionable players. Herbig — the team’s right guard — was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but then was downgraded to DNP on Friday. Meanwhile, Sweat — a key cog in the pass rush — was a DNP all three days this week. Both are trending in the wrong direction heading into the playoffs.