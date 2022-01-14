Bucs final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers start their bid to return to the Super Bowl on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom Brady and company are currently 8-point favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook to beat the Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts. It’s been a tough season for Tampa Bay as far as injuries go, as they lost their best wide receiver in Chris Godwin, but they still have a stout offensive line and Brady at the helm.

Bucs final injury report

Out: RB Ronald Jones, WR Cyril Grayson

Doubtful: none

Questionable: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, WR Justin Watson, CB Carlton Davis

I.R.: RB Leonard Fournette, RB Giovanni Bernard

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: LB Shaq Barrett, CB Jamel Dean, WR Mike Evans, C Ryan Jensen, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, QB Tom Brady, TE Rob Gronkowski, DL Ndamukong Suh

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bucs in Wild Card round

The Buccaneers gave some veterans rest days and limited them in hopes that they could be ready for their first playoff game. There isn’t much worry at the key spots on the offense and defense going into this game even with so many players listed on the injury report this week.

The biggest injury question is for a player not on the injury report, as Leonard Fournette is still on I.R., but has a good chance of coming off the list and handling the lead work again this week.

Of course, losing Godwin to injury and Antonio Brown to being cut, isn’t great, but they do have a healthy Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman, both who were taken off the injury report this week.