Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Jalen Suggs headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 14

There are nine games on the slate for Friday, January 14 in the NBA as we head into Wild Card weekend in the NFL. There seem to be fewer players in health and safety protocols, which has made the injury report a bit easier to digest. There are still a handful of names we’ll be monitoring, including Jimmy Butler and Clint Capela among others. Let’s take a look at the injury report for Friday night.

NBA Injury Report: January 14

Mo Bamba (toe) Questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) OUT

Jalen Suggs (thumb) Probable

Kelly Oubre Jr. (protocols) OUT

Scottie Barnes (knee) Questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) Questionable

Chris Paul (protocols) TBD

Cam Johnson (ankle) Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) TBD

Chris Duarte (personal) TBD

Marcus Smart (thigh) Questionable

Shake Milton (back) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) OUT

Draymond Green (calf) OUT

Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD

Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) OUT

Clint Capela (ankle) Questionable

Kevin Huerter (foot) Questionable

Jimmy Butler (ankle) Questionable

Markieff Morris (protocols) OUT

KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Derrick White (protocols) Questionable

Drew Eubanks (illness) Probable

Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) OUT

Alperen Sengun (ankle) OUT

Tristan Thompson (illness) Probable

Richaun Holmes (conditioning) Questionable