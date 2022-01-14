Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Jalen Suggs headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 14

There are nine games on the slate for Friday, January 14 in the NBA as we head into Wild Card weekend in the NFL. There seem to be fewer players in health and safety protocols, which has made the injury report a bit easier to digest. There are still a handful of names we’ll be monitoring, including Jimmy Butler and Clint Capela among others. Let’s take a look at the injury report for Friday night.
NBA Injury Report: January 14
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
Mo Bamba (toe) Questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) OUT
Jalen Suggs (thumb) Probable
Kelly Oubre Jr. (protocols) OUT
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
Scottie Barnes (knee) Questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) Questionable
Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers
Chris Paul (protocols) TBD
Cam Johnson (ankle) Questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) TBD
Chris Duarte (personal) TBD
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Marcus Smart (thigh) Questionable
Shake Milton (back) OUT
Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls
Klay Thompson (injury management) OUT
Draymond Green (calf) OUT
Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD
Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) OUT
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Clint Capela (ankle) Questionable
Kevin Huerter (foot) Questionable
Jimmy Butler (ankle) Questionable
Markieff Morris (protocols) OUT
KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Derrick White (protocols) Questionable
Drew Eubanks (illness) Probable
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) OUT
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
Alperen Sengun (ankle) OUT
Tristan Thompson (illness) Probable
Richaun Holmes (conditioning) Questionable