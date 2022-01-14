 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Jalen Suggs headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 14

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, January 14 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman and Chinmay Vaidya
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on January 11, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.&nbsp; Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

There are nine games on the slate for Friday, January 14 in the NBA as we head into Wild Card weekend in the NFL. There seem to be fewer players in health and safety protocols, which has made the injury report a bit easier to digest. There are still a handful of names we’ll be monitoring, including Jimmy Butler and Clint Capela among others. Let’s take a look at the injury report for Friday night.

NBA Injury Report: January 14

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Mo Bamba (toe) Questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) OUT
Jalen Suggs (thumb) Probable

Kelly Oubre Jr. (protocols) OUT

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Scottie Barnes (knee) Questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) Questionable

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers

Chris Paul (protocols) TBD
Cam Johnson (ankle) Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) TBD
Chris Duarte (personal) TBD

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Marcus Smart (thigh) Questionable

Shake Milton (back) OUT

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Klay Thompson (injury management) OUT
Draymond Green (calf) OUT

Alex Caruso (protocols) TBD
Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) OUT

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Clint Capela (ankle) Questionable
Kevin Huerter (foot) Questionable

Jimmy Butler (ankle) Questionable
Markieff Morris (protocols) OUT
KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White (protocols) Questionable
Drew Eubanks (illness) Probable

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) OUT

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Alperen Sengun (ankle) OUT

Tristan Thompson (illness) Probable
Richaun Holmes (conditioning) Questionable

