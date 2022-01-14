Super Bowl 56 odds: Likelihood of all 98 possible outcomes

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday, January 15 with 14 teams competing for a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 56. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each have a first round bye while the remaining 12 teams will duke it out in the Wild Card round to open the playoffs.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up odds on every possible Super Bowl outcome ahead of the start of the playoffs. Although the Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting better odds to advance to the Super Bowl. The top two outcomes are Chiefs over Packers and Packers over Chiefs and the Chiefs are generally ahead of the Titans in all potential outcomes.
The long shot loops in wild card teams. There are six outcomes with +10000 odds and it’s no surprise the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are each in four of them. Below is a full list of potential Super Bowl outcomes and odds for each.
Super Bowl 56 odds for every possible matchup
|Teams
|Odds
|Teams
|Odds
|KC Chiefs to beat GB Packers
|+1200
|GB Packers to beat KC Chiefs
|+1300
|GB Packers to beat TEN Titans
|+1800
|GB Packers to beat BUF Bills
|+2000
|BUF Bills to beat GB Packers
|+2000
|TB Buccaneers to beat KC Chiefs
|+2200
|KC Chiefs to beat TB Buccaneers
|+2200
|TEN Titans to beat GB Packers
|+2500
|LA Rams to beat KC Chiefs
|+2800
|KC Chiefs to beat LA Rams
|+2800
|TB Buccaneers to beat TEN Titans
|+3000
|DAL Cowboys to beat KC Chiefs
|+3000
|BUF Bills to beat TB Buccaneers
|+3000
|KC Chiefs to beat DAL Cowboys
|+3000
|TB Buccaneers to beat BUF Bills
|+3500
|GB Packers to beat CIN Bengals
|+3500
|TEN Titans to beat TB Buccaneers
|+3500
|BUF Bills to beat LA Rams
|+4000
|LA Rams to beat TEN Titans
|+4000
|LA Rams to beat BUF Bills
|+4000
|GB Packers to beat NE Patriots
|+5000
|DAL Cowboys to beat TEN Titans
|+5000
|CIN Bengals to beat GB Packers
|+5000
|TEN Titans to beat LA Rams
|+5000
|SF 49ers to beat KC Chiefs
|+5500
|DAL Cowboys to beat BUF Bills
|+5500
|BUf Bills to beat DAL Cowboys
|+5500
|ARI Cardinals to beat KC Chiefs
|+5500
|TEN Titans to beat DAL Cowboys
|+6000
|NE Patriots to beat GB Packers
|+6000
|TB Buccaneers to beat CIN Bengals
|+6500
|KC Chiefs to beat SF 49ers
|+6500
|KC Chiefs to beat ARI Cardinals
|+6500
|CIN Bengals to beat TB Buccaneers
|+7000
|TB Buccaneers to beat NE Patriots
|+8000
|SF 49ers to beat TEN Titans
|+8000
|ARI Cardinals to beat TEN Titans
|+8000
|SF 49ers to beat BUF Bills
|+9000
|NE Patriots to beat TB Buccaneers
|+9000
|LA Rams to beat CIN Bengals
|+9000
|ARI Cardinals to beat BUF Bills
|+9000
|TEN Titans to beat ARI Cardinals
|+10000
|GB Packers to beat LV Raiders
|+10000
|DAL Cowboys to beat CIN Bengals
|+10000
|CIN Bengals to beat LA Rams
|+10000
|CIN Bengals to beat DAL Cowboys
|+10000
|BUF Bills to beat SF 49ers
|+10000
|LA Rams to beat NE Patriots
|+10000
|BUF Bills to beat ARI Cardinals
|+10000
|TEN Titans to beat SF 49ers
|+10000
|DAL Cowboys to beat NE Patriots
|+13000
|NE Patriots to beat LA Rams
|+13000
|NE Patriots to beat DAL Cowboys
|+13000
|LV Raiders to beat GB Packers
|+13000
|KC Chiefs to beat PHI Eagles
|+13000
|TB Buccaneers to beat LV Raiders
|+15000
|GB Packers to beat PIT Steelers
|+15000
|SF 49ers to beat CIN Bengals
|+15000
|CIN Bengals to beat SF 49ers
|+15000
|CIN Bengals to beat ARI Cardinals
|+15000
|PHI Eagles to beat KC Chiefs
|+15000
|LA Rams to beat LV Raiders
|+15000
|ARI Cardinals to beat NE Patriots
|+15000
|ARI Cardinals to beat CIN Bengals
|+15000
|SF 49ers to beat NE Patriots
|+20000
|DAL Cowboys to beat LV Raiders
|+20000
|PIT Steelers to beat GB Packers
|+20000
|PHI Eagles to beat TEN Titans
|+20000
|BUF Bills to beat PHI Eagles
|+20000
|NE Patriots to beat SF 49ers
|+20000
|NE Patriots to beat ARI Cardinals
|+20000
|LV Raiders to beat TB Buccaneers
|+20000
|TB Buccaneers to beat PIT Steelers
|+25000
|PHI Eagles to beat BUF Bills
|+25000
|LV Raiders to beat LA Rams
|+25000
|LA Rams to beat PIT Steelers
|+25000
|TEN Titans to beat PHI Eagles
|+25000
|SF 49ers to beat LV Raiders
|+30000
|DAL Cowboys to beat PIT Steelers
|+30000
|PIT Steelers to beat TB Buccaneers
|+30000
|LV Raiders to beat DAL Cowboys
|+30000
|ARI Cardinals to beat LV Raiders
|+30000
|CIN Bengals to beat PHI Eagles
|+40000
|PIT Steelers to beat LA Rams
|+40000
|PIT Steelers to beat DAL Cowboys
|+40000
|PHI Eagles to beat CIN Bengals
|+40000
|SF 49ers to beat PIt Steelers
|+50000
|PHI Eagles to beat NE Patriots
|+50000
|NE Patriots to beat PHI Eagles
|+50000
|LV Raiders to beat SF 49ers
|+50000
|LV Raiders to beat ARI Cardinals
|+50000
|ARI Cardinals to beat PIT Steelers
|+50000
|PIT Steelers to beat SF 49ers
|+100000
|PIT Steelers to beat PHI Eagles
|+100000
|PIT Steelers to beat ARI Cardinals
|+100000
|PHI Eagles to beat PIT Steelers
|+100000
|PHI Eagles to beat LV Raiders
|+100000
|LV Raiders to beat PHI Eagles
|+100000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.