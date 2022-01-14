Super Bowl 56 odds: Likelihood of all 98 possible outcomes

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday, January 15 with 14 teams competing for a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 56. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each have a first round bye while the remaining 12 teams will duke it out in the Wild Card round to open the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up odds on every possible Super Bowl outcome ahead of the start of the playoffs. Although the Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting better odds to advance to the Super Bowl. The top two outcomes are Chiefs over Packers and Packers over Chiefs and the Chiefs are generally ahead of the Titans in all potential outcomes.

The long shot loops in wild card teams. There are six outcomes with +10000 odds and it’s no surprise the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are each in four of them. Below is a full list of potential Super Bowl outcomes and odds for each.

Super Bowl 56 odds for every possible matchup Teams Odds Teams Odds KC Chiefs to beat GB Packers +1200 GB Packers to beat KC Chiefs +1300 GB Packers to beat TEN Titans +1800 GB Packers to beat BUF Bills +2000 BUF Bills to beat GB Packers +2000 TB Buccaneers to beat KC Chiefs +2200 KC Chiefs to beat TB Buccaneers +2200 TEN Titans to beat GB Packers +2500 LA Rams to beat KC Chiefs +2800 KC Chiefs to beat LA Rams +2800 TB Buccaneers to beat TEN Titans +3000 DAL Cowboys to beat KC Chiefs +3000 BUF Bills to beat TB Buccaneers +3000 KC Chiefs to beat DAL Cowboys +3000 TB Buccaneers to beat BUF Bills +3500 GB Packers to beat CIN Bengals +3500 TEN Titans to beat TB Buccaneers +3500 BUF Bills to beat LA Rams +4000 LA Rams to beat TEN Titans +4000 LA Rams to beat BUF Bills +4000 GB Packers to beat NE Patriots +5000 DAL Cowboys to beat TEN Titans +5000 CIN Bengals to beat GB Packers +5000 TEN Titans to beat LA Rams +5000 SF 49ers to beat KC Chiefs +5500 DAL Cowboys to beat BUF Bills +5500 BUf Bills to beat DAL Cowboys +5500 ARI Cardinals to beat KC Chiefs +5500 TEN Titans to beat DAL Cowboys +6000 NE Patriots to beat GB Packers +6000 TB Buccaneers to beat CIN Bengals +6500 KC Chiefs to beat SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs to beat ARI Cardinals +6500 CIN Bengals to beat TB Buccaneers +7000 TB Buccaneers to beat NE Patriots +8000 SF 49ers to beat TEN Titans +8000 ARI Cardinals to beat TEN Titans +8000 SF 49ers to beat BUF Bills +9000 NE Patriots to beat TB Buccaneers +9000 LA Rams to beat CIN Bengals +9000 ARI Cardinals to beat BUF Bills +9000 TEN Titans to beat ARI Cardinals +10000 GB Packers to beat LV Raiders +10000 DAL Cowboys to beat CIN Bengals +10000 CIN Bengals to beat LA Rams +10000 CIN Bengals to beat DAL Cowboys +10000 BUF Bills to beat SF 49ers +10000 LA Rams to beat NE Patriots +10000 BUF Bills to beat ARI Cardinals +10000 TEN Titans to beat SF 49ers +10000 DAL Cowboys to beat NE Patriots +13000 NE Patriots to beat LA Rams +13000 NE Patriots to beat DAL Cowboys +13000 LV Raiders to beat GB Packers +13000 KC Chiefs to beat PHI Eagles +13000 TB Buccaneers to beat LV Raiders +15000 GB Packers to beat PIT Steelers +15000 SF 49ers to beat CIN Bengals +15000 CIN Bengals to beat SF 49ers +15000 CIN Bengals to beat ARI Cardinals +15000 PHI Eagles to beat KC Chiefs +15000 LA Rams to beat LV Raiders +15000 ARI Cardinals to beat NE Patriots +15000 ARI Cardinals to beat CIN Bengals +15000 SF 49ers to beat NE Patriots +20000 DAL Cowboys to beat LV Raiders +20000 PIT Steelers to beat GB Packers +20000 PHI Eagles to beat TEN Titans +20000 BUF Bills to beat PHI Eagles +20000 NE Patriots to beat SF 49ers +20000 NE Patriots to beat ARI Cardinals +20000 LV Raiders to beat TB Buccaneers +20000 TB Buccaneers to beat PIT Steelers +25000 PHI Eagles to beat BUF Bills +25000 LV Raiders to beat LA Rams +25000 LA Rams to beat PIT Steelers +25000 TEN Titans to beat PHI Eagles +25000 SF 49ers to beat LV Raiders +30000 DAL Cowboys to beat PIT Steelers +30000 PIT Steelers to beat TB Buccaneers +30000 LV Raiders to beat DAL Cowboys +30000 ARI Cardinals to beat LV Raiders +30000 CIN Bengals to beat PHI Eagles +40000 PIT Steelers to beat LA Rams +40000 PIT Steelers to beat DAL Cowboys +40000 PHI Eagles to beat CIN Bengals +40000 SF 49ers to beat PIt Steelers +50000 PHI Eagles to beat NE Patriots +50000 NE Patriots to beat PHI Eagles +50000 LV Raiders to beat SF 49ers +50000 LV Raiders to beat ARI Cardinals +50000 ARI Cardinals to beat PIT Steelers +50000 PIT Steelers to beat SF 49ers +100000 PIT Steelers to beat PHI Eagles +100000 PIT Steelers to beat ARI Cardinals +100000 PHI Eagles to beat PIT Steelers +100000 PHI Eagles to beat LV Raiders +100000 LV Raiders to beat PHI Eagles +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.