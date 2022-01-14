 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Likelihood of all 98 possible outcomes

There are 98 possible Super Bowl matchups. We break down the odds for every one of them.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday, January 15 with 14 teams competing for a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 56. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each have a first round bye while the remaining 12 teams will duke it out in the Wild Card round to open the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up odds on every possible Super Bowl outcome ahead of the start of the playoffs. Although the Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting better odds to advance to the Super Bowl. The top two outcomes are Chiefs over Packers and Packers over Chiefs and the Chiefs are generally ahead of the Titans in all potential outcomes.

The long shot loops in wild card teams. There are six outcomes with +10000 odds and it’s no surprise the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are each in four of them. Below is a full list of potential Super Bowl outcomes and odds for each.

Super Bowl 56 odds for every possible matchup

Teams Odds
Teams Odds
KC Chiefs to beat GB Packers +1200
GB Packers to beat KC Chiefs +1300
GB Packers to beat TEN Titans +1800
GB Packers to beat BUF Bills +2000
BUF Bills to beat GB Packers +2000
TB Buccaneers to beat KC Chiefs +2200
KC Chiefs to beat TB Buccaneers +2200
TEN Titans to beat GB Packers +2500
LA Rams to beat KC Chiefs +2800
KC Chiefs to beat LA Rams +2800
TB Buccaneers to beat TEN Titans +3000
DAL Cowboys to beat KC Chiefs +3000
BUF Bills to beat TB Buccaneers +3000
KC Chiefs to beat DAL Cowboys +3000
TB Buccaneers to beat BUF Bills +3500
GB Packers to beat CIN Bengals +3500
TEN Titans to beat TB Buccaneers +3500
BUF Bills to beat LA Rams +4000
LA Rams to beat TEN Titans +4000
LA Rams to beat BUF Bills +4000
GB Packers to beat NE Patriots +5000
DAL Cowboys to beat TEN Titans +5000
CIN Bengals to beat GB Packers +5000
TEN Titans to beat LA Rams +5000
SF 49ers to beat KC Chiefs +5500
DAL Cowboys to beat BUF Bills +5500
BUf Bills to beat DAL Cowboys +5500
ARI Cardinals to beat KC Chiefs +5500
TEN Titans to beat DAL Cowboys +6000
NE Patriots to beat GB Packers +6000
TB Buccaneers to beat CIN Bengals +6500
KC Chiefs to beat SF 49ers +6500
KC Chiefs to beat ARI Cardinals +6500
CIN Bengals to beat TB Buccaneers +7000
TB Buccaneers to beat NE Patriots +8000
SF 49ers to beat TEN Titans +8000
ARI Cardinals to beat TEN Titans +8000
SF 49ers to beat BUF Bills +9000
NE Patriots to beat TB Buccaneers +9000
LA Rams to beat CIN Bengals +9000
ARI Cardinals to beat BUF Bills +9000
TEN Titans to beat ARI Cardinals +10000
GB Packers to beat LV Raiders +10000
DAL Cowboys to beat CIN Bengals +10000
CIN Bengals to beat LA Rams +10000
CIN Bengals to beat DAL Cowboys +10000
BUF Bills to beat SF 49ers +10000
LA Rams to beat NE Patriots +10000
BUF Bills to beat ARI Cardinals +10000
TEN Titans to beat SF 49ers +10000
DAL Cowboys to beat NE Patriots +13000
NE Patriots to beat LA Rams +13000
NE Patriots to beat DAL Cowboys +13000
LV Raiders to beat GB Packers +13000
KC Chiefs to beat PHI Eagles +13000
TB Buccaneers to beat LV Raiders +15000
GB Packers to beat PIT Steelers +15000
SF 49ers to beat CIN Bengals +15000
CIN Bengals to beat SF 49ers +15000
CIN Bengals to beat ARI Cardinals +15000
PHI Eagles to beat KC Chiefs +15000
LA Rams to beat LV Raiders +15000
ARI Cardinals to beat NE Patriots +15000
ARI Cardinals to beat CIN Bengals +15000
SF 49ers to beat NE Patriots +20000
DAL Cowboys to beat LV Raiders +20000
PIT Steelers to beat GB Packers +20000
PHI Eagles to beat TEN Titans +20000
BUF Bills to beat PHI Eagles +20000
NE Patriots to beat SF 49ers +20000
NE Patriots to beat ARI Cardinals +20000
LV Raiders to beat TB Buccaneers +20000
TB Buccaneers to beat PIT Steelers +25000
PHI Eagles to beat BUF Bills +25000
LV Raiders to beat LA Rams +25000
LA Rams to beat PIT Steelers +25000
TEN Titans to beat PHI Eagles +25000
SF 49ers to beat LV Raiders +30000
DAL Cowboys to beat PIT Steelers +30000
PIT Steelers to beat TB Buccaneers +30000
LV Raiders to beat DAL Cowboys +30000
ARI Cardinals to beat LV Raiders +30000
CIN Bengals to beat PHI Eagles +40000
PIT Steelers to beat LA Rams +40000
PIT Steelers to beat DAL Cowboys +40000
PHI Eagles to beat CIN Bengals +40000
SF 49ers to beat PIt Steelers +50000
PHI Eagles to beat NE Patriots +50000
NE Patriots to beat PHI Eagles +50000
LV Raiders to beat SF 49ers +50000
LV Raiders to beat ARI Cardinals +50000
ARI Cardinals to beat PIT Steelers +50000
PIT Steelers to beat SF 49ers +100000
PIT Steelers to beat PHI Eagles +100000
PIT Steelers to beat ARI Cardinals +100000
PHI Eagles to beat PIT Steelers +100000
PHI Eagles to beat LV Raiders +100000
LV Raiders to beat PHI Eagles +100000

