Chiefs final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a Wild Card round matchup to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The teams wrapped up practice on Friday afternoon and posted their final injury reports. The Chiefs head into the weekend as a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Darrel Williams (toe)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: T Orlando Brown (calf), LB Willie Gay (wrist), WR Tyreek Hill (heel), TE Travis Kelce (hip), S Tyrann Mathieu (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), G Andrew Wylie (glute)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Chiefs in Wild Card round

It’s mixed news for the Chiefs, but mostly good. Edwards-Helaire remains sidelined with his shoulder injury, but given his missed time to date, it’s not exactly a shocking development. He got in a limited practice on Wednesday before shutting it down Thursday and Friday, so if the Chiefs advance, his Divisional Round status would probably be up in the air.

Williams is listed as questionable after three straight limited practices, but head coach Andy Reid told the media on Friday that the team expects Williams to be available. Hill was downgraded to limited on Thursday, but upgraded back to full on Friday and is expected to play.