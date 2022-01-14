49ers final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers head on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The teams renew their rivalry on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The teams wrapped up practice on Friday and submitted their final injury reports.

49ers final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), TE George Kittle (rest), C Alex Mack (rest), OT Trent Williams (elbow), DL Nick Bosa (rest), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

How the team’s injuries may affect the 49ers in Wild Card round

The 49ers are getting healthy at the right time. Notably, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and OT Trent Williams were removed from the final injury report. Garoppolo was questionable but played last week while wearing a brace on his throwing thumb. He acknowledged it took him some time to get in a rhythm due to the ligament sprain he was playing through.

Getting Williams back is a big deal as he is arguably the best left tackle in the game. He sat out last week’s game due to his elbow injury, but Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week he was close to being able to play in that game. That is a big boost for the offense.

P Mitch Wishnowsky is working his way through the concussion protocol and will need to be symptom-free on Saturday to play. If he cannot play, he is also the holder, which means FB Kyle Juszczyk would handle holding duties for a second straight game.