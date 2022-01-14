Cowboys final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town on Sunday in the Wild Card round to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The Cowboys are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams wrapped up their practice weeks on Friday and submitted their final injury reports.

Cowboys final injury report

Out: LB Keanu Neal (chest, elbow)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: LB Francis Bernard (groin), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring), TE Sean McKeon (neck), RB Tony Pollard (foot), T Tyron Smith (knee, ankle), CB Nahshon Wright (not injury related - personal matter)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Cowboys in Wild Card round

The Cowboys will be playing without linebacker Keanu Neal, and that one stings for the middle of that defense. Otherwise they’re getting some key players healthy at the right time. Notably, Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard both came off the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game.