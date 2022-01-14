Georgia RB Zamir White declares for 2022 NFL draft, forgoing senior season

Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White is entering the 2022 NFL draft and forgoing his senior season with the national champions, per his social media.

White was a big factor this season for the Bulldogs, rushing for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. He split backfield duties with James Cook and a handful of other change-of-pace players, so his numbers might be lower than some other high-profile running backs. White had 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which Georgia won 33-18.

At 6-0 and 215 pounds, White has a good mix of physicality and quickness. He should get some immediate looks as a secondary running back on most NFL teams. He projects as a third-round pick according to most draft sites, although he’ll have a chance to raise that grade with the pre-draft process. If White can continue to improve his speed, he could potentially sneak into the middle of the second round.