Bam Adebayo targeting January 17 return for Heat, per report

The Miami big man has been out for six weeks due to a thumb injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Orlando Magic
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat looks on against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on December 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
The Miami Heat are close to getting one of their most important players back. Big man Bam Adebayo is expected to return to the court Monday, January 17 per Adrian Wojnarowski. Adebayo missed six weeks of the season due to a thumb injury.

Adebayo averaged a double-double prior to his injury and represents a crucial part of Miami’s defensive operation. The big man has showcased his versatility offensively as well, expanding his role as a shooter while also serving as a strong pick-and-roll man for Kyle Lowry. With Lowry, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the floor at the same time, the Heat have been able to lock down opponents defensively.

The Heat have stayed competitive despite Abedayo’s absence, climbing to second in the East behind the Chicago Bulls. Miami is +550 to win the East per DraftKings Sportsbook and +1400 to win the NBA title. Those are the third and seventh-best odds, respectively.

