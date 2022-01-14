Bam Adebayo targeting January 17 return for Heat, per report

The Miami Heat are close to getting one of their most important players back. Big man Bam Adebayo is expected to return to the court Monday, January 17 per Adrian Wojnarowski. Adebayo missed six weeks of the season due to a thumb injury.

After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds -- has been ramping up on the court this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2022

Adebayo averaged a double-double prior to his injury and represents a crucial part of Miami’s defensive operation. The big man has showcased his versatility offensively as well, expanding his role as a shooter while also serving as a strong pick-and-roll man for Kyle Lowry. With Lowry, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the floor at the same time, the Heat have been able to lock down opponents defensively.

The Heat have stayed competitive despite Abedayo’s absence, climbing to second in the East behind the Chicago Bulls. Miami is +550 to win the East per DraftKings Sportsbook and +1400 to win the NBA title. Those are the third and seventh-best odds, respectively.