Report: CJ McCollum to return Monday vs. Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers got some good news on the injury front as CJ McCollum is expected to return to the lineup Monday, January 17 against the Orlando Magic per Shams Charania. McCollum suffered a collapsed lung earlier in the season and has been out since December 4.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2022

The Trail Blazers have been without Damian Lillard and McCollum for too many games. McCollum’s return will ease the burden somewhat, but it’s been a rough season in Portland so far with injuries. As the trade deadline approaches, there are questions about whether the Trail Blazers should break up the backcourt. McCollum’s return to the court will not only give the team a chance to evaluate him; it’ll also allow the rest of the league to see whether trading for him is worth the price.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trail Blazers are currently behind the Jazz, Nuggets and Timberwolves to win the Northwest division at +40000.