Report: CJ McCollum to return Monday vs. Magic

The Trail Blazers guard has been recovering from a collapsed lung.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during player introductions prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Moda Center on December 12, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers got some good news on the injury front as CJ McCollum is expected to return to the lineup Monday, January 17 against the Orlando Magic per Shams Charania. McCollum suffered a collapsed lung earlier in the season and has been out since December 4.

The Trail Blazers have been without Damian Lillard and McCollum for too many games. McCollum’s return will ease the burden somewhat, but it’s been a rough season in Portland so far with injuries. As the trade deadline approaches, there are questions about whether the Trail Blazers should break up the backcourt. McCollum’s return to the court will not only give the team a chance to evaluate him; it’ll also allow the rest of the league to see whether trading for him is worth the price.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trail Blazers are currently behind the Jazz, Nuggets and Timberwolves to win the Northwest division at +40000.

