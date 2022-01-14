Zach LaVine won’t return to Friday’s game vs. Warriors after injuring left knee

Update: LaVine will get an MRI Saturday but the Bulls are optimistic he did not suffer a serious injury. Here’s the latest on the guard according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will get an MRI on his left knee Saturday, but there's initial confidence that he hasn't suffered a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. It was described as "discomfort" and erring on side of caution with MRI tomorrow. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 15, 2022

Update: LaVine has a knee injury and he will not return to Friday’s game. It should be noted he didn’t go to the ground and didn’t need any assistance in going to the locker room. Those are two positives in terms of the severity of his injury. This is the same knee he tore his ACL on, so the Bulls are likely being extra cautious and holding him out as a result.

Zach LaVine (left knee injury) will not return. https://t.co/8bo5sv0kCn — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) January 15, 2022

The Chicago Bulls could potentially be without star shooting guard Zach LaVine for the rest of Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors after he left for the locker room. It appears like LaVine is getting something checked out for precautionary reasons, as he took an intentional foul to leave the floor.

Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) January 15, 2022

Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu came in for LaVine and appears set to be getting more minutes for this game and beyond if LaVine is seriously injured. Alex Caruso has been ruled out for few more games, so Dosunmu has a great chance here to keep improving and cementing his spot in the rotation.

DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball are going to see more shots on the perimeter with LaVine’s absence, although only Ball is likely to see an uptick which significantly alters his fantasy and DFS value. Nikola Vucevic could also get some additional touches if LaVine is unable to return.