Best Raiders player prop bets for Wild Card round

The 2022 NFL postseason is upon us, and the action begins with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders eked into the postseason by prevailing in their incredible overtime duel versus the Chargers in Week 18. We’ll see if they can feed off of that momentum in the Queen City. Here are a few attractive Raiders player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Raiders prop bets for Wild Card round

Darren Waller, over 5.5 receptions (+120)

Waller returned from his extended absence due to a knee injury and played nearly 80 percent of the snaps and ran a route on more than 90 percent of the Raiders’ dropbacks. His final stat line was bland — two catches for 22 scoreless yards — but he saw a team-high nine targets. You should expect an equally robust target share this week as Las Vegas will probably be forced to throw more often in order to keep up with the Bengals’ dangerous offense. In Week 11, when Cincinnati crushed the Raiders, 32-13, Waller caught seven of eight targets for 116 yards. Six catches here feels more than reasonable for one of the best tight ends in the league, and getting a plus-money line is a bonus.

Josh Jacobs, over 21.5 receiving yards (-110)

This isn’t the most exciting line, but that’s part of the appeal since the total here seems unusually low. Yes, Jacobs hasn’t reached 20 receiving yards in three straight games, but before that, he surpassed this number in five consecutive weeks, including against the Bengals in Week 11 (five receptions on seven targets for 24 yards). Jacobs should be involved as a receiver as the Raiders try to keep up with the Bengals, and Cincy allowed the fifth-most receptions and the sixth-most receiving yards to RBs during the regular season.

Hunter Renfrow, anytime TD scorer (+180)

We know where quarterback Derek Carr will be looking whenever the Raiders near the end zone. He loves Renfrow in the painted area, which was probably best exemplified last week when Renfrow had just four catches for 13 yards ... and two touchdowns. The former Clemson Tiger has scored in four of his past five games and nine times overall, putting him among the NFL’s top 10 in receiving TDs this season. There’s a lot of luck involved when it comes to receiving touchdowns, but Renfrow has become one of the safest bets in that department.

