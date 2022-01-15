Will the Manningcast air during the playoffs?

ESPN’s new alternate broadcast this season featuring Peyton and Eli Manning has been a huge hit among football fans. The Manningcast has been viewed as an innovate, informative broadcast which brings high-quality analysis along with high-profile guests for each episode. In fact, the Manningcast was so successful ESPN moved it from ESPN+ to ESPN2 as the lead alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football.

The Manningcast will be back in action Monday, January 17 when the Arizona Cardinals meet the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This is ESPN’s lone playoff game, so it’ll be the final Manningcast episode of the season. Fans can watch the Manningcast for the Wild Card round game on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The traditional broadcast will take place on ESPN and ABC.

The Rams are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 49.5. It’ll be interesting to see who the Mannings are able to land as guests for the final episode of the season.